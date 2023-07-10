HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday there will be a lane restriction in Luzerne County.

According to PennDOT, there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 northbound from Exit 143 (Hazleton) to Exit 145 (West Hazleton) in Luzerne County for bridge deck repair work.

Officials say work will take place on Monday, July 10, through Wednesday, July 13, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

When encountering a work zone, PennDOT asks those behind the where to:

please drive the posted speed limit,

turn on your headlights,

pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

In high-traffic locations, those behind the wheel are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA online.