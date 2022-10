EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is announcing a lane restriction will occur on Interstate 81 northbound Thursday.

According to PennDOT, the lane restriction will be on I-81 northbound from exit 178, Avoca, to exit 182, Davis Street and Montage Mountain Road, in Lackawanna County.

On Thursday, October 6, crews will begin work starting at the Lackawanna/Luzerne County line from 7:00 a.m.– 3:00 p.m.

Drivers can check road conditions on 511PA.