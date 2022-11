EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A lane restriction has been issued throughout 7 exits on I-81 due to a tractor-trailer rollover.

According to PennDOT, on Interstate 81 southbound beginning at exit 151A (Stroudsburg/Bloomsburg) and ending at exit 145 (West Hazelton) will have a lane restriction

This possible traffic delay was caused by a tractor-trailer rollover. The estimated time of reopening is 1:00 p.m.

Drivers can check current road conditions at 511PA.