LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday there will be a lane restriction on I-80 eastbound due to concrete replacement.

PennDOT says the lane restriction will be between Exit 260B (American Legion Memorial Highway/Wilkes-Barre) and Exit 273 (White Haven/Freeland) in Luzerne County.

Officials say work will take place beginning Sunday night, August 6, through the second week of August from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.