LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 380 southbound from Dunmore to Moscow for bridge deck repair work.

PennDOT says work will take place on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

When encountering a work zone PennDOT urges drivers to do the following:

please drive the posted speed limit,

turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

In high-traffic locations, drivers are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA or calling 511.