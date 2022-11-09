EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says there will be a lane restriction, Wednesday night on Route 15 northbound (NB) in East Buffalo Township.

According to PennDOT the right lane of Route 15 going NB, will be restricted on Wednesday night to allow contractors to fix a water main, approximately 200 feet south of Stadium Road.

Crews will be fixing the water main during night hours. So, drivers are advised to be alert, slow down, expect delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Drivers can learn more about up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA.