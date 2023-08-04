WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday there will be lane closures on the Market Street bridge between the City of Wilkes-Barre and Kingston Township in Luzerne County for bridge inspection.

PennDOT says work will take place Monday, August 7 through Thursday, August 10 from 7:00 p.m., until the morning. This work may cause minor traffic delays and is weather dependent.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.