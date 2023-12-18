DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced lane closures are scheduled on Interstate 84 eastbound for Tuesday due to road repairs.

PennDOT says there will be lane closures on Tuesday, December 19, on Interstate 84 eastbound from mile marker 1.0 to mile marker 3.5 in Lackawanna County for emergency roadway repairs.

According to PennDOT Officials, the work will take place on Tuesday, December 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Travelers are reminded that when encountering a work zone, to drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.