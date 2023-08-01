LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday, Interstate 81 (I-81) will experience lane closures in Luzerne County.

PennDOT says there will be lane closures on I-81 southbound from Exit 155 (Dorrance) to Exit 151 (Stroudsburg) in Luzerne County for slab and pothole repairs. Crews will start working Wednesday, August 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

PennDOT officials urge those behind the wheel to please drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, and avoid all distractions. Also, In high-traffic locations, they’re encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.