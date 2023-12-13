LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that there will be a lane closure on Interstate 84 westbound on Thursday.

PennDOT says there will be a lane closure on I-84 West at mile marker 3.0 in Lackawanna County for emergency pothole repairs.

Officials say work will take place on Thursday, December 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and travelers encountering a work zone, should drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, and avoid all distractions

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions online at 511PA or by calling 511.