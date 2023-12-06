LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday there is a lane closure on Interstate 84 (I-84) in Lackawanna County.

PennDOT says the lane closure is on I-84 westbound at mile marker 3.0 in Lackawanna County for emergency pothole repairs.

The potholes were supposed to be fixed on Monday, December 4, but crews needed more time to patch the potholes.

Officials say work began on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and is expected to last until 8:00 p.m.

PennDOT reminds drivers when encountering a work zone, to please drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.