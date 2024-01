DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a lane closure on Interstate 84, beginning Thursday.

According to PennDOT, there will be a lane closure on I-84 westbound at mile marker 1.8 in Dunmore, Lackawanna County, on Thursday, January 4.

Officials say crews will install beveled steel transition plates from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.