LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bridge repair work has caused PennDOT to close one lane of Interstate 81 in lower Luzerne County Monday.

According to PennDOT, one lane of the roadway has been shut down at mile marker 142 near Hazleton so crews can perform bridge repair work.

The work is expected to continue through the remainder of Monday.

Motorists can stay alerted to traffic disruptions and roadwork by visiting 511PA .com.