SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer rollover has led to one lane of Interstate 81 Northbound being closed between Harford and New Milford.

The left lane of I-81 northbound is closed between Exits 219 and 223, PennDOT estimates the lane will reopen around 12:00 p.m.

To get the latest traffic conditions and alerts check 511PA.com.