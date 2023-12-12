JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WRBE/WYOU) — A jackknifed tractor-trailer was cleared from Interstate 81 southbound Tuesday night after causing traffic delays and lane restrictions.

Around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, PennDOT officials say there was a jackknifed tractor-trailer causing delays on Interstate 81 southbound at mile maker 174.5 near the Dupont and Pittston exits in Luzerne County.

Courtesy: PennDOT Courtesy: PennDOT

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the tractor-trailer has been cleared and traffic is moving.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions online at 511PA or by calling 511.