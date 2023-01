LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Interstate 84 Westbound in Lackawanna County is closed due to a crash.

PennDOT says the closure starts at around mile marker 3. They estimate the interstate will reopen at around 2:30 p.m.

No further information is available on the crash at this time.

For more information on road conditions visit 511PA.