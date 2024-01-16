SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday that Interstate 81 (I-81) northbound is closed due to a crash.

PennDOT says I-81 North is closed at mile marker 199.6 in Scott Township, Lackawanna County due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Officials say a detour is currently in place and the estimated time of reopening the roadway is unknown.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.