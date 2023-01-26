LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT says there will be a closure on Interstate 81 in the southbound direction Thursday night into Friday morning.

According to PennDOT, I-81 South will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. between exits 178 (Avoca) to 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to remove beams from the Suscon Bridge.

The detour placed during those times is detailed below:

Take exit 178 (Avoca) to State Route 315 to the I-81 on-ramp in Avoca

Drivers can check current road conditions by visiting 511PA.