LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says Interstate 81 in the northbound direction will be closed Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

According to PennDOT, I-81 North will be closed Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. until Wednesday morning at 5:00 a.m. to remove beams from the Suscon Road Bridge.

PennDOT says the detour that will be put into place will be as follows:

Take Exit 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to State Route 315 to the I-81 on-ramp in Avoca.

Photo Credit: PennDOT

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA or by calling 511.