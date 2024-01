SUGARNOTCH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that an exit on Interstate 81 northbound is closed.

According to PennDOT, I-81 northbound Exit 164 (Nanticoke) to Route 29 is closed due to a tractor-trailer rollover.

PennDOT says the estimated time of reopening is 5:00 p.m.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions online at 511PA or by calling 511.