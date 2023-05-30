EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties later this week.

According to PennDOT the first scheduled lane restriction will take place between Tuesday, May 30 and Friday, June 2, between 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on I-81 southbound between Exit 165 (Mountain Top/Wilkes-Barre) and Exit 164 (Nanticoke) in Luzerne County for bridge deck repairs.

PennDOT says the second will be on Thursday, June 1 from 8:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on I-81 northbound beginning at Exit 179 (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport) to Exit 180 (Moosic) in Lackawanna County for bridge joint repairs.

When encountering either work zone, drivers are urged to stick to the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions, PennDOT officials advised.

Those behind the wheel can check up to date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.