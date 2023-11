LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Traffic is backed up on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County, Monday morning due to a car rollover.

One car has rolled over in a medium on a section of I-81 South Monday and police are still clearing the scene as of 11:00 a.m.

The crash has caused traffic to merge into one lane going southbound. Information is limited as to when both lanes will be re-opened and if anyone is injured in the crash.