EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday, the pre-construction for the “Interstate 81 Susquehanna Bridge Project” is scheduled to begin.

According to a press release, PennDOT in co-operation with Bridging Pennsylvania Developers I (BPD-I) will start pre-construction measures for the “I-81 Susquehanna Bridge Project” by preparing for the demolition and construction of nine structures.

These include the Susquehanna Bridges over the Susquehanna River, and around nine miles of road on I-81 in both the north and southbound directions from the New Milford Exit to the New York State Border.

PennDOT says beginning Monday, July 10, construction contractor – Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors, major bridge subcontractors – The H&K Group, and Fay, S&B USA Construction will start the first of five construction stages that are expected to be completed in 2028.

Drivers should expect two lanes of traffic to be maintained in both directions, except for limited single-lane closures, which will occur during off-peak hours.

PennDOT officials say this project is part of the ongoing PennDOT Major Bridges P3 Program and on Thursday, June 15, introduced key members of the BPD-I team, and provide updates about pre-construction and upcoming construction details, traffic plans, and schedules.

Those behind the wheel can view up-to-date road conditions by checking 511PA online or calling 511.