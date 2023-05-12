SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Interstate 81 North will be closed starting at 7 p.m. in Schuylkill County due to a disabled superload.

Officials said Interstate 81 North from Exit 100 to Exit 104 will close at 7 p.m. due to a disabled superload. There will be a detour while crews work on fixing the superload.

Emergency officials said crews on the scene will have to bring a crane to transfer the load to another superload because the load is too heavy to move with other equipment.

The closure can take up to five hours according to emergency management. If the load transfer goes well, that time could be cut short.

For an update on road conditions, refer to 511pa.com.

The township is preparing for an increase in traffic due to the closure.