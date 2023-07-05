EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced roadwork will resume Wednesday into Thursday shutting down I-81 south.

According to PennDOT, work on the Suscon Road bridge will resume Wednesday night, July 5, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Thursday causing Interstate 81 southbound to be closed.

The detour is as follows:

From Interstate 81 southbound, take Exit 178 (Avoca) to SR 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Dupont/Pittston

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.