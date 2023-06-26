PennDOT says the alternating lane closures will impact travel in the overnight hours while the work is performed

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced Interstate 81 northbound and southbound will be closed in Luzerne County throughout the week.

According to PennDOT, I-81 northbound and southbound will be closed as follows to perform work on the Suscon Road Bridge:

Monday, June 26 – Interstate 81 northbound

Tuesday, June 27 – Interstate 81 southbound

Wednesday, June 28 – Interstate 81 northbound

Thursday, June 29 – Interstate 81 southbound

Friday, June 30 – Interstate 81 northbound or southbound (Makeup day if delayed due to weather)

Work will take place from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The detours will be as follows:

From Interstate 81 northbound, take Exit 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to SR 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Avoca.

From Interstate 81 southbound, take Exit 178 (Avoca) to SR 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Dupont/Pittston.

PennDOT, Detour image

Drivers can check on current road conditions by visiting 511PA.