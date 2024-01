LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT reports a section of Interstate 81 northbound in Luzerne County is closed due to a crash.

PennDOT states that I-81 northbound is closed from Exit 143 (Hazleton) to Exit 145 (West Hazelton) due to a crash.

The estimated time of reopening is 1:00 p.m.

Drivers can check on the current roadways on 511PA.