JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— According to PennDOT, Interstate 80 West was shut down between Interstate 380 and Route 115 (Blakeslee) as first responders cleared debris from the roadway.

Beginning at 11:25 a.m., crews had Interstate 80 shut down as they worked on clearing debris from a dump truck rollover. As of 2:30 p.m., the interstate is reopened.

Officials say the dump truck was reportedly carrying dirt.

First responder officials tell 28/22 News there were no injuries reported on the scene.

For up-to-date traffic information, check out 511pa.com.

28/22 News will bring you the latest information as we find out.