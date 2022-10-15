STROUD TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say two miles of I-80 west shut down Saturday morning for a reported dump truck rollover with entrapment.

According to the Monroe County Communications Center, EMS and Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a rolled-over dump truck around 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

First responders say one person was entrapped in the vehicle. Troopers shut down I-80 west while fire and rescue worked on removing the patient.

After removal, officials said the patient was transported to a nearby hospital.

The extent of the patient’s injuries is unknown at this time, but first responders told Eyewitness News they were transported in an Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance. While the patient was transported in an ALS truck, officials told us that does not mean the patient suffered severe injuries.

Thomas Yanac, the Monroe County Coroner, said they did not call a coroner to the scene.

State police tell Eyewitness News more information will be released at a later date.