SCOTT TWP., COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers are advised that Interstate 80 eastbound is closed in Columbia County due to a tractor-trailer crash.

According to PennDOT, I-80 eastbound is closed at Exit 236 (Lightstreet/Bloomsburg) in Scott Township after a tractor-trailer crashed.

A detour using Routes 487 and 11 is in place and the interstate is expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.