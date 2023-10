LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash involving a garbage truck closed down a section of road Tuesday morning in Luzerne County.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lane of I-80 between Conyngham/Nescopeck and Mainville/Mifflinville exits.

Initially, the crash closed down the entire westbound lane but one lane was re-opened around 7:45 a.m.

There have been no reported injuries.

PennDOT tells 28/22 News that I-80 is expected to re-open around 1:00 p.m.