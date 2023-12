LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fuel spill is causing delays for drivers on Interstate 81 Friday morning.

According to PennDOT, the southbound lane of I-81, beginning at mile marker 173 in Dupont has a restriction placed in place while crews work to clean the spill.

The estimated time of reopening is 12:00 p.m.

There has been no word on any potential injuries at this time.

For the latest in road conditions, motorists can head to 511pa.com.