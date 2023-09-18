LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The collapsed bridge on Route 4036 (Falls Road) in Newton Township has been reopened overnight in Lackawanna County.

PennDOT Engineering District Executive, Richard N. Roman, P.E. said crews worked around the clock to reopen the Route 4036 (Falls Road) bridge and got traffic flowing again.

Flooding from significant rainfall on September 9 resulted in damaged roadways, bridge and road closures, and downed utilities in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming counties.

Four people were severely injured in a violent car crash during Saturday night’s storm due to the bridge collapse on Falls Road.

There were 23 state roads closed due to flooding in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming counties. Currently, 20 have been reopened since the event.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.