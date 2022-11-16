EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are cleaning up after a dump truck crashed over an embankment on I-81 north Wednesday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred around 9:00 a.m. near mile marker 174 when a dump truck was traveling on Interstate 81 north and for unknown reasons crashed off the embankment.

Troopers stated there was no lane closure at this time however a closure may occur once the truck is ready to be removed from the embankment.

Traffic is currently slowed down for about five miles leading up the DuPont/Pittston exit 175.

No injuries were reported in the crash and the driver is assisting responders in getting the truck removed, police say.