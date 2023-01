NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has reopened a portion of Route 147 in Northumberland County after crews cleared debris.

PennDOT says a downed tree and power lines had closed Route 147 between Herndon Bypass Road on Route 3006 in Jackson Township, and Boyles Run Road on Route 4033 in Lower Augusta Township.

As of 12:00 p.m. the roadway is reopened.

For the latest on traffic alerts and roadway conditions, visit 511PA.com.