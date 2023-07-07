HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued an alert for those traveling Interstate 80 westbound to expect delays due to an embankment stabilization project in Hemlock Township, Columbia County.

PennDOT says those behind the wheel can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted near MM 235, which is around 1.5 miles west of Exit 236 (Bloomsburg / Lightstreet / Route 487).

Officials stated as of 12:30 p.m., Friday afternoon traffic was backed up for about two miles from the construction area.

Delays are expected, especially during heavy traffic hours from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. There may also be residual delays into the evening hours, PennDOT added.

Drivers are urged to slow down, drive with caution, watch for possible lane changes, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

You can always check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA or calling 511.