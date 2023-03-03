SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead in a crash that shut down a busy road in Schuylkill County for hours Friday morning.

Police tell Eyewitness News the crash occurred around 7:00 a.m. on Route 61 in Butler Township when a truck crossed over the center lane and struck a car head-on.

According to investigators, the truck driver told officers he fell asleep at the wheel when he crossed over into the lane.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and the truck driver was flown to the hospital with unknown injuries.

“I pulled in a little before seven, as I was walking into work. Heard the tires sequel, and then a big crash. It’s definitely a shock because you’re not expecting a major accident outside your business,” stated Ryan Thurs, service advisor at Joe Thurs Automotive.

State police are investigating the crash and have not released the name of those involved.