EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has issued an updated list of current roads closed due to storm damage over the weekend.
Below is a list of the current roads experiencing road work in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties:
|County
|State Route/Exit/Mile Marker
|Township
|Beginning Intersection
|Ending Intersection
|Estimated Date of Reopening
|Luzerne
|Route 1047 (Lake Road)
|Dallas
|42nd Street
|Country Club Road
|Friday, September 15, 2023
|Luzerne
|Route 1047 (Lake Road)
|Dallas
|Second Street
|Carpenter Road
|Friday, September 29, 2023
|Lackawanna
|Route 3009
|Newton Township
|Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|Lackawanna
|Route 4036 (Falls Road)
|Newton Township
|TBD
|Lackawanna
|Route 4027 (Airport Road)
|Newton Township
|Falls Road
|Newton Ransom Boulevard
|Monday, September 18, 2023
|Lackawanna
|Route 6011 (West Market Street)
|Scranton
|Rockwell Street
|Keyser Ave
|TBD
|Lackawanna
|Bloom Ave (Local Road)
|Scranton
|TBD
|Lackawanna
|Route 3006 (Milwaukee Road)
|Newton Township
|Laurel Hill Road
|Willow Drive
|Monday, September 18, 2023
|Lackawanna
|Route 4003 (Manning Road)
|North Abington Township
|Kennedy Creek Road
|Wellsville Road
|Tuesday, September 12, 202
PennDOT reminds drivers, when encountering a work zone drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.
In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.
Drivers can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.