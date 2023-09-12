EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has issued an updated list of current roads closed due to storm damage over the weekend.

Below is a list of the current roads experiencing road work in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties:

County State Route/Exit/Mile Marker Township Beginning Intersection Ending Intersection Estimated Date of Reopening Luzerne Route 1047 (Lake Road) Dallas 42nd Street Country Club Road Friday, September 15, 2023 Luzerne Route 1047 (Lake Road) Dallas Second Street Carpenter Road Friday, September 29, 2023 Lackawanna Route 3009 Newton Township Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Lackawanna Route 4036 (Falls Road) Newton Township TBD Lackawanna Route 4027 (Airport Road) Newton Township Falls Road Newton Ransom Boulevard Monday, September 18, 2023 Lackawanna Route 6011 (West Market Street) Scranton Rockwell Street Keyser Ave TBD Lackawanna Bloom Ave (Local Road) Scranton TBD Lackawanna Route 3006 (Milwaukee Road) Newton Township Laurel Hill Road Willow Drive Monday, September 18, 2023 Lackawanna Route 4003 (Manning Road) North Abington Township Kennedy Creek Road Wellsville Road Tuesday, September 12, 202

PennDOT reminds drivers, when encountering a work zone drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.