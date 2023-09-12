EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has issued an updated list of current roads closed due to storm damage over the weekend.

Below is a list of the current roads experiencing road work in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties:

CountyState Route/Exit/Mile MarkerTownshipBeginning IntersectionEnding IntersectionEstimated Date of Reopening
LuzerneRoute 1047 (Lake Road)Dallas42nd StreetCountry Club RoadFriday, September 15, 2023
LuzerneRoute 1047 (Lake Road)DallasSecond StreetCarpenter RoadFriday, September 29, 2023
LackawannaRoute 3009Newton TownshipTuesday, September 12, 2023
LackawannaRoute 4036 (Falls Road)Newton TownshipTBD
LackawannaRoute 4027 (Airport Road)Newton TownshipFalls RoadNewton Ransom BoulevardMonday, September 18, 2023
LackawannaRoute 6011 (West Market Street)ScrantonRockwell StreetKeyser AveTBD
LackawannaBloom Ave (Local Road)ScrantonTBD
LackawannaRoute 3006 (Milwaukee Road)Newton TownshipLaurel Hill RoadWillow DriveMonday, September 18, 2023
LackawannaRoute 4003 (Manning Road)North Abington TownshipKennedy Creek RoadWellsville RoadTuesday, September 12, 202

PennDOT reminds drivers, when encountering a work zone drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.