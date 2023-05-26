MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A two-vehicle crash briefly shut down part of Interstate 80 Friday morning in Monroe County.

According to the Stroudsburg Fire Department, two pick-up trucks were involved in a collision Friday morning, causing a small fire to ignite.

Officials say one of the trucks was slowing down for a disabled tractor-trailer when it was hit from behind by another pick-up truck, aside from the construction zone for the “Prospect Street Bridge Project.”

Stroudsburg Fire Department

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-80 heading eastbound between exit 307 (Park Avenue) and 308 (East Stroudsburg). Both drivers involved in the crash were able to get themselves out of their vehicles, however, one of the drivers was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Both lanes of the interstate were shut down while crews remained on the scene for around 30 minutes while the fire was extinguished and all leaking fuel was removed.

All lanes of the interstate have since reopened.