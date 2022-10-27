LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states a portion of Interstate 81 was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries in Lackawanna County.

PennDOT shows that both lanes were closed between State Route 84 and exit 191A the Dickson City exit due to the crash that occurred before noon.

Lackawanna County Communication Center tells Eyewitness News there were people with injuries who were transported after the crash but it is unclear how many at this time.

PennDOT says the crash has been cleared and both lanes have reopened.

This is a developing story we will update you with the latest as it is released. Drivers can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.