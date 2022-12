DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a lane restriction on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County Friday morning due to a crash.

According to PennDOT, The lane restriction is impacting travel in the area of I-81 northbound near mile marker 188.

The estimated time of the lane reopening is 11:00 a.m. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

Check all the latest road conditions at 511PA.com.