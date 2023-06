LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states there are delays along Interstate 81 for a crash in Luzerne County.

According to PennDOT, there will be traffic delays on Interstate 81 northbound near Exit 178 (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Avoca) in Luzerne County due to a crash.

There’s no estimated time as to when the delays will be cleared. Drivers can check current road conditions by visiting 511PA.