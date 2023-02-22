EYEWITNESS TRAFFIC (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT says there is a closure and lane restriction on Interstate 81 and 84 due to crashes that happened because of the snowstorm.

Closure and lane restrictions on interstates in District 4 are as follows:

Interstate 81 northbound is closed beginning at mile marker 224 in Susquehanna County;

Lane restriction on Interstate 84 westbound at mile marker 17 in Wayne County.

PennDOT announced incidents have been cleared and both interstates are now reopened.

Drivers can check current road conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.