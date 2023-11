LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT reports a section of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County was shut down due to a crash.

According to PennDOT, I-81 southbound was closed beginning at Exit 145 (PA 93/West Hazleton) in Luzerne County due to a crash.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.