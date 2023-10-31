NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash closed down a section of Interstate 80 in Northumberland County on Tuesday.

According to a release from PennDOT, the crash occurred on the eastbound lane of I-80 between Exit 215 (Route 254 / Limestoneville ) in Turbot Township and Exit 224 (Danville). That section of road is closed while crews work the scene.

Motorists can utilize a detour using Route 254 and 54 until the scene is cleared.

There has been no word on injuries at this time.

For the latest in road conditions, motorists can head to 511pa.com.