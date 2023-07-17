LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash that claimed the life of one man has closed a section of Interstate 80 eastbound in Montour and Northumberland County.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash occurred at mile marker 221 on the eastbound lane of Interstate 80 around 5:50 Monday morning.

Police say 38-year-old Robert Buff Jr., of Bloomsburg, was traveling west on the interstate when they left the road and struck a barrier, flipping the vehicle over and landing on its roof on the eastbound lane.

Buff was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-80 East is closed from Exit 215 to Exit 224 while crews work.

PennDOT advises motorists traversing that section of road to utilize a detour set up using Route 254 and 54.

For the latest in road conditions, check 511pa.com.