EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says a vehicle crash closed a roadway in Union and Northumberland Counties on Friday.

PennDOT says Route 45 (Market Street) is closed between Fourth Street in Lewisburg Borough, Union County, and Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.

According to PennDOT Officials, a detour has been put into place using local roads and those behind the wheel should expect delays and avoid the area.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roads by checking 511PA online or calling 511.