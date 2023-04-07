WOLF TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Route 405 has reopened Friday after a crash closed down the roadway in Lycoming Township earlier in the day.

According to PennDOT, Route 405 in Wolf Township, Lycoming County is now back open after a motor vehicle crash closed the road in both northbound and southbound directions, where the road intersects with Elm Drive.

PennDOT says a detour was in place using Elm Drive and Boak Avenue, as Route 405 was expected to be closed for several hours.

PennDOT officials say drivers should be alert as Route 405 is now back open.

Drivers can always check up-to-date road conditions online by visiting 511PA or calling 511.