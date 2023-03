KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash Tuesday morning has closed a road in Luzerne County’s Back Mountain.

According to PennDOT, SR 1029 (Dug Road) is closed between Highwoods Road and Atherholt Drive due to the crash.

There is no word on injuries or how many cars were involved. The road is expected to reopen around 12:00 p.m.

Drivers can check all the latest road conditions at 511PA.com.