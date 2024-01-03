EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Interstate 84 westbound is closed due to a vehicle crash.

According to PennDOT a multi-vehicle crash has shut down I-84 westbound beginning at Exit 26 (Promised Land State Park/Tafton), Wednesday afternoon.

PennDOT says the estimated time of the road reopening is 6:00 p.m.

There is currently no information on the multi-vehicle collision or if any injuries were sustained.

Drivers can check major roadway conditions by checking 511PA online or calling 511.